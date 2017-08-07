FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tesla announces proposed $1.5 billion offering of senior notes
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tesla announces proposed $1.5 billion offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc

* Tesla announces proposed $1.5 billion offering of senior notes

* Tesla - intends to use net proceeds from offering to further strengthen its balance sheet during this period of rapid scaling with launch of model 3

* Tesla - intends to offer $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025

* Tesla - interest rate, redemption prices and other terms of notes are to be determined

* Notes will be senior unsecured debt obligations of Tesla

* Tesla - interest rate, redemption prices and other terms of notes are to be determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.