2 months ago
BRIEF-Tesla enters sixth amendment to its ABL credit agreement - SEC filing
June 23, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tesla enters sixth amendment to its ABL credit agreement - SEC filing

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* On June 19, co, unit entered into the sixth amendment to the ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015 - SEC filing

* Amended agreement to permit borrowers to obtain up to $175 million of additional incremental commitments for potential total revolving commitments of up to $2.0 bln‍​

* Credit agreement amendment increased revolving commitments under agreement by $625 million, increasing total commitments to $1.825 billion Source text (bit.ly/2sKEgMM) Further company coverage:

