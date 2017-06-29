FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Tesla unit enters into an amendment to a revolving credit facility
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 9:06 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tesla unit enters into an amendment to a revolving credit facility

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* Tesla Inc - on June 23, 2017 unit entered into an amendment to a revolving credit facility originally entered into on May 4, 2015

* Tesla says amendment extended availability period of draws under revolving aggregation credit facility to December 31, 2018 - SEC filing

* Tesla - revolving aggregation facility amendment provides for co-requested decrease in total lender commitments under revolving aggregation credit facility to $600 million

* Amendment extended maturity date to December 31, 2019

* Tesla-Credit facility amendment more closely aligns with co's needs given its transition to greater proportion of cash- & loan-based sales for solar assets Source text: (bit.ly/2smiNgc) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.