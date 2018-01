Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tessco Technologies Inc:

* TESSCO REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $146.3 MILLION VERSUS $147.2 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES - CO CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES DOUBLE-DIGIT YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND TO BE PROFITABLE IN ITS FISCAL 2018 Q4