Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tessco Technologies Inc:

* TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ROBERT B. BARNHILL JR, TESSCO‘S CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER, HAS ADOPTED A PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN​

* TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍AMOUNT OF SHARES COVERED UNDER TRADING PLAN REPRESENTS ABOUT 12 PERCENT OF BARNHILL'S EQUITY POSITION IN CO