BRIEF-‍Tessera files legal proceedings against Samsung for patent infringement​
September 28, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-‍Tessera files legal proceedings against Samsung for patent infringement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* ‍Tessera files legal proceedings against Samsung for patent infringement​

* Tessera Technologies - ‍Legal proceedings were filed in U.S. ITC, three U.S. Federal district courts, and certain international jurisdictions

* Tessera Technologies - Legal proceeding ‍allege infringement by Samsung’s semiconductor products, Galaxy S6, S7, S8, note 8 smartphones, other products​

* ‍Tessera Technologies - Filed proceedings against Samsung alleging infringement of 24 patents ‍that cover semiconductor processing, bonding, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

