a month ago
BRIEF-Tessera receives favorable notice of initial determination in Broadcom ITC investigation
#Regulatory News
July 1, 2017 / 1:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tessera receives favorable notice of initial determination in Broadcom ITC investigation

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Tessera Technologies Inc

* Tessera receives favorable notice of initial determination in Broadcom ITC investigation

* Parties and their counsel have not yet received full ID

* Any remedies would not issue until completion of investigation, which at this time is scheduled for october 30, 2017

* Administrative law judge of U.S. ITC issued notice of ID in certain semiconductor devices, semiconductor device packages, products containing same

* According to notice, ALJ Lord found violation of section 337 of Tariff Act due to infringement of U.S. Patent by Broadcom, ITS named customers

* Judge found no violation with respect to U.S. Patent no. 6,856,007 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

