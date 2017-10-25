FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum press release: corporate update
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 11:36 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum press release: corporate update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Tethys Petroleum press release: corporate update

* Tethys Petroleum- evaluated costs & benefits of listing on TSX versus. possible listing on TSXV & concluded it would be “prudent” to pursue listing on TSXV

* Tethys petroleum - ‍Olisol’s actions against co are continuing and are having an adverse financial impact on the company

* Tethys Petroleum- due to delayed oil and gas payments, co hasn’t been able to make monthly payment to secured rig loan lenders which was due on Sept 30​

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - ‍company and its legal advisers are in “active discussions” with its customers​

* Tethys Petroleum- ‍expects to be able to repay rig loan due on Sept 30 in full early

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - ‍company is continuing to produce and deliver oil and gas and these operations have continued uninterrupted​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.