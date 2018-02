Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES $8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

* ENTERED INTO A BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING AGREEMENT TO SELL 8 MILLION UNITS AT $1.00 PER UNIT

* TO USE PROCEEDS TO ADVANCE COMPANY'S PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR PPP001 AND OTHER CLINICAL TRIALS, TO EFFECT REPAYMENT OF INDEBTEDNESS