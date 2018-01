Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN PHYTOPAIN PHARMA SUBSIDIARY

* TETRA BIO PHARMA INC - WILL ACQUIRE FROM VENDORS ALL REMAINING OUTSTANDING SHARES OF PHYTOPAIN PHARMA INC FOR $12.43 MILLION

* TETRA BIO PHARMA - ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ENTITIES CONTROLLED BY CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AND CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER