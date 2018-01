BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Remaining 20% Interest In Phytopain Pharma Unit

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN PHYTOPAIN PHARMA SUBSIDIARY

* TETRA BIO PHARMA - TO ACQUIRE ALL REMAINING ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF CO‘S UNIT, FOR $12.4 MILLION

* TETRA BIO PHARMA INC - ‍TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY TETRA‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (WITH ANDRÉ RANCOURT ABSTAINING FROM VOTING)​

* TETRA BIO PHARMA - UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, UNIT TO BECOME WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF TETRA