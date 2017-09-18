BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma says getting ready to file a clinical trial application to initiate phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* Tetra Bio-Pharma getting ready to file a clinical trial application to initiate phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients in the coming weeks

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc - ‍Tetra expects to be on time with its previously announced schedule with development of ppp001​