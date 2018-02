BRIEF-Tetra Tech Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.81

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tetra Tech Inc:

* TETRA TECH REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 14 PERCENT TO $760 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48 TO $0.53 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q2 REVENUE $490 MILLION TO $515 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $511.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53, REVENUE VIEW $532.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $2.43 BILLION

* TETRA TECH - NOW EXPECTS ONGOING EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.40 TO $2.60 AND NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.10 BILLION TO $2.20 BILLION IN FISCAL 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.33, REVENUE VIEW $2.11 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: