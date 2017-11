BRIEF-Tetra Tech reports qtrly EPS of $0.60

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tetra Tech Inc

* Tetra tech reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.20 to $2.40

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.55

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion

* Sees Q1 revenue $500 million to $525 million

* Qtrly ‍EPS $0.60​

* Qtrly ‍revenue $735 million​, up 1 percent

* Qtrly ‍ongoing operations eps $0.63​

* Tetra tech inc - ‍backlog at quarter-end of $2.54 billion, up 7% year-over-year​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $517.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $506.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)