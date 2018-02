Feb 13 (Reuters) - Tetra Technologies Inc:

* TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* MURPHY REPORTS TO STUART BRIGHTMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AND SUCCEEDS HIM AS PRESIDENT