March 1 (Reuters) - Tetra Technologies Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SIGNS AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST ITS OFFSHORE DECOMMISSIONING SERVICES AND MARITECH BUSINESSES

* TETRA TECHNOLOGIES - ORINOCO NATURAL RESOURCES, EPIC OFFSHORE SPECIALTY TO BUY CO’S REMAINING OFFSHORE LEASES OF MARITECH, SOME UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)