12 days ago
BRIEF-Tetraphase announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 IGNITE4 Clinical Trial
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
India this week
July 25, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Tetraphase announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 IGNITE4 Clinical Trial

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals announces positive top-line results from phase 3 IGNITE4 clinical trial in complicated intra-abdominal infections

* Says IV Eravacycline achieves primary endpoint in second of two pivotal trials in cIAI

* Says proceeding with regulatory submissions in Europe in Q3 2017 and U.S. in Q1 2018

* Says ongoing phase 3 IGNITE3 clinical trial in cUTI expected to complete enrollment early Q4 2017

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - results of IGNITE4 demonstrated statistical non-inferiority of eravacycline to meropenem for primary efficacy endpoint

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - expects to provide update with top-line findings on phase 1 clinical testing of oral formulation of Eravacycline during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

