BRIEF-Teva announces FDA approval of QVAR redihaler inhalation aerosol

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces FDA approval of QVAR redihaler (beclomethasone dipropionate HFA) inhalation aerosol

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - plans to discontinue sales of this current QVAR MDI formulation upon launch of qvarredihaler in Q1 of 2018

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries - QVAR redihaler inhalation aerosol expected to become commercially available to patients by prescription during Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: