Feb 9 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF SYPRINE (TRIENTINE HYDROCHLORIDE) CAPSULES, 250 MG, IN U.S.​