BRIEF-Teva Appoints Michael McClellan as CFO

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA ANNOUNCES NEW ORGANIZATION STRUCTURE AND LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍COMMERCIAL BUSINESS WILL NO LONGER HAVE TWO SEPARATE GLOBAL GROUPS FOR GENERICS AND SPECIALTY MEDICINES​

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-‍FORMER GENERIC RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, SPECIALTY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATIONS TO BE COMBINED INTO 1 GLOBAL GROUP WITH OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ALL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* TEVA - ‍AS A RESULT OF THE CHANGES, MICHAEL HAYDEN, ROB KOREMANS AND DIPANKAR BHATTACHARJEE WILL RETIRE FROM TEVA, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31​

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - ‍ COMMERCIAL BUSINESS WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO ONE COMMERCIAL ORGANIZATION​

* TEVA - ‍MICHAEL MCCLELLAN APPOINTED EVP, CFO,WILL OVERSEE FINANCE GROUP, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS,INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY​

* TEVA PHARMA - COMMERCIAL ‍STRUCTURE TO RELY ON 1 SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE INCLUDING FINANCE, LEGAL, HR, GLOBAL BRAND & COMMUNICATIONS​

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL SAYS ‍ALREADY WORKING ON A DETAILED RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR TEVA AND WILL SHARE IT IN MID-DECEMBER​

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍PRIOR TO JOINING TEVA, MICHAEL MCCLELLAN WAS U.S. CFO AT SANOFI​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: