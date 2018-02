Feb 8 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA CEO SCHULTZ: CAN‘T GUARANTEE GROWTH IN 2019 BUT “FOR SURE” IN 2020

* TEVA CEO: “WE HAVE A VERY GOOD SITUATION” IN OUR EUROPEAN BUSINESS IN GENERAL -REUTERS INTERVIEW

* TEVA CEO: “GOOD SITUATION” IN GROWTH MARKETS, EXCEPT IN VENEZUELA -REUTERS INTERVIEW

* TEVA CEO: HUNTINGTON‘S DRUG AUSTEDO REVENUE IN 2018 FORECAST AT $200 MILLION -REUTERS INTERVIEW Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)