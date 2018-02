BRIEF-Teva Pharma And Allergan PLC Enters Into Settlement Agreement ​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍ON JANUARY 31, CO AND ALLERGAN PLC ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND MUTUAL RELEASES - SEC FILING ​

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES SAYS AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT ALLERGAN WILL MAKE ONE-TIME PAYMENT OF $700 MILLION TO CO - SEC FILING

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - EXPECTS TO USE THIS CASH PAYMENT FOR REPAYMENT OF A PORTION OF ITS TERM LOAN DEBT.

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SAYS ONE TIME $700 MILLION ‍PAYMENT IS EXPECTED DURING Q1 OF 2018​

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SAYS AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO, ALLERGAN WILL JOINTLY DISMISS WORKING CAPITAL DISPUTE ARBITRATION

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO, ALLERGAN TO JOINTLY DISMISS ACTUAL, POTENTIAL CLAIMS UNDER MASTER PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 26, 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2GEMzjK) Further company coverage: