FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 15, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc - The lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles was distributed under Actavis Pharma Inc label

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says the recall is being carried out due to failing test results for dissolution

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says it cannot at this time exclude potential for additional tablets to be below specification

* Teva - Based on Teva's investigation, likelihood of consuming two or more consecutive doses with affected product is low

* Teva - In addition, no post marketing adverse events have been received to date for lack of effectiveness for this recalled lot

* Teva says it has issued an urgent drug recall letter to its direct accounts and has made arrangements for impacted product to be returned to inmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.