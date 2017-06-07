FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Teva's Fremanezumab meets all primary & secondary endpoints in phase III study in episodic migraine prevention
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 7, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Teva's Fremanezumab meets all primary & secondary endpoints in phase III study in episodic migraine prevention

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva's fremanezumab meets all primary & secondary endpoints across both monthly and quarterly dosing regimens in phase iii study in episodic migraine prevention

* Teva - in em study, patients treated with monthly, quarterly fremanezumab experienced significant improvements in all endpoints, 12 pre-specified analyses

* Teva Pharmaceutical - plans to submit a biologics license application to u.s. Fda for fremanezumab later this year in both episodic and chronic migraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.