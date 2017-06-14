FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Texas-New Mexico Power Co enters bond purchase agreement
June 14, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Texas-New Mexico Power Co enters bond purchase agreement

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Pnm Resources Inc:

* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017

* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - terms provide that co to issue $60.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.22pct first mortgage bonds, due 2027, series 2017A

* Texas-New Mexico Power Co-bonds to be issued pursuant to first mortgage indenture, dated as of March 23, 2009, between TNMP, MUFG Union Bank N.A. Source text:(bit.ly/2sbslqT) Further company coverage:

