FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse reports Q2 earnings per share $0.53
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse reports Q2 earnings per share $0.53

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc-

* Texas Roadhouse Inc Announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees 2017 positive comparable restaurant sales growth

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees 2017 total capital expenditures of approximately $170.0 million, excluding any cash used for franchise acquisitions

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees 2017 food cost deflation of approximately 1.0% to 2.0%

* Texas Roadhouse Inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 4.0% at company restaurants and 3.6% at domestic franchise restaurants

* Texas Roadhouse Inc - comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for first four weeks of our q3 of fiscal 2017 increased approximately 4.6%

* Texas Roadhouse Inc - "on track to open 27 to 29 company restaurants this year"

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 4.0% at company restaurants and 3.6% at domestic franchise restaurants

* Texas Roadhouse Inc qtrly total revenue $566.3 million, up 11 percent

* Q2 revenue view $563.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees 2017 total capital expenditures of approximately $170.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.