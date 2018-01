Jan 5 (Reuters) - Texmo Pipes And Products Ltd:

* CO IS IN RECEIPT OF DEMAND NOTICE, DEMANDING TOTAL PAYMENT OF 118.3 MILLION RUPEES FOR ASSESSMENT YEARS 2010-11 TO 2016-17

* SAYS CO CONTESTING DEMAND; TO FILE APPEALS AGAINST ORDERS

* SAYS CO CONTESTING DEMAND; TO FILE APPEALS AGAINST ORDERS

* SAYS ORDER MAY NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON TOP LINE OR BOTTOM LINE OF CO