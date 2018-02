Feb 15 (Reuters) - Textainer Group Holdings Ltd:

* TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* QTRLY AVERAGE FLEET UTILIZATION 97.4 PERCENT VERSUS 94.3 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $129.3 MILLION VERSUS $120.2 MILLION

* TCJA REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RESULTED IN A $3.1 MILLION BENEFIT IN Q4

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: