BRIEF-Texton Property Fund says chosen to terminate exclusive discussions with a third party

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH A THIRD PARTY ON NON-BINDING TERMS, RESULTING IN RECIPROCAL DUE DILIGENCE BEING PERFORMED​

* ‍EXCLUSIVITY WAS AGREED WITH COUNTERPARTY AS BOARD BELIEVED THIS TRANSACTION WAS BEST OPTION IDENTIFIED TO UNLOCK SHAREHOLDER VALUE​

* ‍DURING COURSE OF PROCESS, BOARD RESOLVED THAT IT WILL NO LONGER PURSUE THE OPTION​

* ‍TEXTON HAS CHOSEN TO TERMINATE THESE EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS​