Nov 6 (Reuters) - TF BANK AB:

* TF BANK BUYS INTRUM‘S SHARE OF AVARDA AB

* ‍ACQUIRES INTRUM‘S 49 PERCENT STAKE IN JOINTLY OWNED COMPANY AVARDA​

* ‍ACQUISITION PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 30 MILLION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)