Oct 26 (Reuters) - TF BANK AB

* Q3 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 14.1 % TO SEK 130.3 MILLION‍​

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 19.6 % TO SEK 51.5 MILLION

* Q3 NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 15.2 % TO SEK 39.2 MILLION