Feb 1 (Reuters) - TF1:

* END OF MYTF1 SERVICE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS AND FREE-AIR CHANNELS OF CO WITH ORANGE

* AS A RESULT TF1 GROUP HAD TO SUSPEND SUPPLY TO ORANGE OF REPLAY SERVICE MYTF1

* ASKED THAT DISTRIBUTOR CEASE SALE OF TF1, TMC, TFX (EX NT1), TF1 SERIES (EX HD1) AND LCI, TO ITS SUBSCRIBERS

* SAYS IT INTENDS TO USE ALL THE LEGAL MEANS AT ITS DISPOSAL TO ASSERT ITS RIGHTS Source text : bit.ly/2GDP6L2 Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)