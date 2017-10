Oct 30 (Reuters) - TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​429.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 401.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT EUR 7.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP PROFIT OF EUR ‍​10.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 13.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE ‍​

* CONFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE ‍​

* CONFIRMS 2017-2019 GUIDANCE