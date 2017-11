Nov 16 (Reuters) - TF1:

* SELLS TO CANAL + GROUP RIGHTS OF FIFA WOMEN‘S WORLD CUP 2019 FOR PAID BROADCAST

* TO OFFER 25 BEST POSTERS OF COMPETITION, INCLUDING ALL MATCHES OF FRENCH TEAM

* CANAL + GROUP TO CO-BROADCAST THESE POSTERS FOR ITS SUBSCRIBERS

* CANAL + GROUP WILL ALSO BROADCAST IN EXCLUSIVITY ALL THE OTHER MATCHES OF THE CUP