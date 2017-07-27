FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TFI International announces Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations
July 27, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-TFI International announces Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - TFI International Inc

* TFI International announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.68 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 26 percent to C$1.23 billion

* Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations reached $1.23 billion, up 26% from last year

* TFI International Inc - ‍do not expect conditions to materially improve in U.S. TL market before sometime in 2018​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51, revenue view C$1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

