BRIEF-T&G Global ‍considers sale of ENZAfoods New Zealand Ltd

Oct 16 (Reuters) - T&G Global Ltd:

* ‍Considering potential sale of business and/or assets of its food processing subsidiary ENZAfoods New Zealand Limited​

* ‍T&G may incur significant after-tax loss due to write down in net book value of T&G Foods’ assets & other associated costs

* ‍Negative impact of sale estimated at about NZ$14m; impact to be largely offset by fair value gain of NZ$14m from investment in U.S. JV​

* Strong New Zealand dollar and a decline in apple juice concentrate prices worldwide also contributed to T&G Foods recent trading losses​​