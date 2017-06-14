FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics says follow-up data for combination of TGR-1202 plus Ibrutinib
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 14, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics says follow-up data for combination of TGR-1202 plus Ibrutinib

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces follow-up data for combination of TGR-1202 (umbralisib) plus ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory cll and mcl at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma

* 94% of CLL patients achieved a CR, PR OR PR-L, including 1 patient with a cr, and 3 additional patients with radiographic CR'S

* 79% orr in patients with mcl, including 1 patient with a cr and 1 additional patient with a radiographic CR

* "we continue to be impressed with safety, tolerability and activity of combination of TGR-1202 and ibrutinib"

* combination of TGR-1202 plus ibrutinib appears well tolerated with no grade 3/4 transaminitis,pneumonitis, diarrhea,colitis observed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.