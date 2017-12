Dec 12 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL:

* REFERS TO MEDIA REPORTS THAT VIETNAM BEVERAGE HAS REGISTERED INTEREST TO PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING PROCESS OF OFFERING BY SABECO

* CLARIFIES REGISTRATION OF INTEREST IS ONLY NOTIFICATION SUBMITTED FOR SABECO OFFERING; DOES NOT CONSTITUTE COMMITMENT BY VIETNAM BEVERAGE TO BID

* VIETNAM BEVERAGE HAS NOT REACHED ANY AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN SABECO