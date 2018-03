March 5 (Reuters) - Thai Central Group said in a press statement on Monday:

* It has a sales target of 397 billion baht ($12.64 billion) this year, a 14 percent growth from 2017

* It plans to invest 47.5 billion baht ($1.51 billion) this year in Thailand and overseas, up 27.8 percent from 2017 Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)