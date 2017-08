June 22 (Reuters) - Thai Factory Development Pcl:

* Unit, Crown Development Co., Ltd entered into a joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour Ltd

* JV agreement for purpose of establishment of BGY & TFD Properties

* Establishment of BGY & TFD Properties to jointly invest in property development business in residential condominium for sale

* Initial registered capital of JV company 1 million baht