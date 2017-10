Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chadchart Sittipunt, chief executive officer of Quality Houses Pcl, told Reuters:

* Targets sales of 18 billion baht ($541.68 million) this year

* Plans to launch 10 projects worth about 15 billion baht this year

* Sees Thai property market expanding 3-5 pct this year, no bubbles yet Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.23 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring)