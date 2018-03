March 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Ticon Industrial Connection Pcl:

* SAYS IT PLANS 10 BILLION BAHT ($318.78 MILLION) INVESTMENT OVER THREE YEARS TO EXPAND IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

* SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO EXPAND CUSTOMER BASE THROUGH FRASERS GROUP Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3700 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)