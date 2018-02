Feb 14 (Reuters) - Thai Toray Textile Mills Pcl:

* QTRLY (NOT “FY”) REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS 313.8 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 287.7 MILLION BAHT‍​

* ‍ Q3 NET PROFIT 7 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 16.9 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: