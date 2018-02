Feb 20 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group Pcl:

* FY NET PROFIT 6.02 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 5.25 BILLION BAHT

* QTRLY SALES UP 4.1% TO 35,105 MILLION BAHT

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.34 BAHT PER SHARE

* SEES FY2018 CAPEX OF ABOUT 4.8 BILLION BAHT

* Q4 NET PROFIT 1,404 MILLION BAHT, UP 55.6%