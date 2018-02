Feb 22 (Reuters) - Thai Wah Pcl:

* FY ‍NET PROFIT 492.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 669 MILLION BAHT

* FY SALES 6.27 BILLION BAHT, UP 2 PERCENT

* AGREED TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF BAHT 0.32 PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017