Jan 15 (Reuters) - WHA CORP Pcl SAYS:

* PLANS TO INVEST $207 MILLION TO EXPAND INDUSTRIAL ESTATE LAND BANK AND DATA CENTERS

* TO INCREASE LEASABLE LAND AREA BY 11 PERCENT

* REVENUE AND EQUITY INCOME FORECAST TO GROW 25 PERCENT IN 2018

* TARGETS LAND SALES OF 1,400 RAI (224 HECTARES)

* EXPECTS POWER GENERATION CAPACITY TO INCREASE TO 511 MW FROM 478 MW Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)