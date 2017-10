Aug 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s TMB Bank Pcl:

* Says aims for loan growth of 8-10 percent this year after 4 percent year-on-year rise in first half

* Says to control non-performing loans at about 2.5 percent of lending this year versus 2.56 percent at end-June Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by)