Dec 17 (Reuters) - Thales Sa:

* Thales CEO Patrice Caine says group will spend 5.6 billion euros ($6.6 billion), including 800 million euros for debt, in its takeover of Gemalto.

* Caine was speaking of Sunday’s announcement of an agreement to acquire chipmaker Gemalto to create a leading global player in digital security. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8509 euros) (Reporting By Cyril Altmeyer, writing by Gus Trompiz)