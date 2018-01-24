FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 24, 2018 / 7:21 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Thales forms joint venture in field of cybersecurity for cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Thales:

* Thales, through its German company Sysgo, and Vector, the Stuttgart-based specialist for automotive embedded electronics, form joint venture

* Aim of this partnership is to co-develop an integrated software platform for improved performance and cybersecurity.

* Thales and Vector will combine their respective embedded systems expertise in aviation safety and in automotive software according to ISO 26262 to offer a single platform to run the car’s software and applications. By simplifying the vehicle’s control systems they aim to strengthen its cyber-protection whilst ensuring the isolation of individual applications

