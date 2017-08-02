BRIEF-The Cheesecake Factory Q2 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc

* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 revenue $569.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $570 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cheesecake Factory Inc - ‍comparable restaurant sales at Cheesecake Factory Restaurants declined 0.5% in q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Cheesecake Factory Inc - ‍continues to expect to open as many as eight company-owned restaurants in fiscal 2017​

* Cheesecake Factory Inc - ‍now expects as many as four restaurants to open under licensing agreements internationally in fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: